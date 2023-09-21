Music and some literal wildlife set to entertain at Clinton’s Rhythm on the Rails

Clinton, S.C. – Children in Clinton will get a chance to see a wide variety of wildlife up close this weekend when the annual Rhythm on the Rails hosts a Greenville-based wildlife specialist.

Among the entertainment that is new this year for the two-day, Sept. 22 and 23, festival is the interactive children’s program, “The Wildlife Geeks,” which will be at The Depot at 11 a.m. Saturday, said Dianne Wyatt, the City of Clinton’s community outreach coordinator.

Clinton singers are busy preparing their musical numbers for the opening of Rhythm on the Rails, when Clinton’s Got Talent is back with at least 10 contestants signed up for the Friday evening competition at 6 p.m.

“We had Clinton’s Got Talent years ago but it’s the first time it’s been part of Rhythm on the Rails festival,” Wyatt said.

“We’ll do a welcome at 5 p.m. Friday at The Depot and then the festival begins,” Wyatt said. “The food court, crafters and children’s rides will all open up and, thanks to our main sponsor, Clinton Newberry Natural Gas Authority, all the children’s rides will be free both days.”

The Swinging Medallions will be the feature entertainers Friday night, playing beach music favorites on the main stage from 8 to 10 p.m.

Taking the main stage Saturday will be the Silver Travis Band about 1:30 or 2 p.m., followed by Tom Crabtree and the Rock and Roll Reunion Band at 5 p.m. and The Cliff Wheeler Band at 8 p.m.

While there will be barbecue among the food vendor offerings, Wyatt said, the festival will not be holding its barbecue competition this year. Food and craft vendors and amusement rides will go on as usual, though, and DJ music and entertainment will continue at The Depot all day Saturday in between the band performances.

