Mountville, South Carolina

Mittie “Clyde” “Bigmama” Harrison Hix, age 91, of Mountville, and widow of Jerry Wade Hix, passed away on Thursday, September 21, 2023, at the home of her daughter.

Born in Carthage, TX, she was a daughter of the late Aaron Washington and Ollie Mae Warren Harrison. Mrs. Clyde was the owner to Teddy Bear Daycare and was later employed at Wilson’s Curb Market in Laurens. She was of the Baptist faith and attended Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, and bowling but her greatest love was spending time with her grands!

Surviving are her daughters, Paula Wilson and Barbara Mann (Robert) of Mountville; daughter-in-law, Brenda Hix; her sister, Vondia Hix of New Caney, TX; grandchildren, Kenneth Wilson (Mary), Juana Brown (James), Denise “Deanie” Burton (Joey), Bobby Mann (Jennifer), Jerome Mann (Connie), Brian Mann, and Matthew Hix (Melissa), Austin Hix, and Billy Hix; great grandchildren, Samantha Bowie, Drew Groce, Kenny Wilson, Eli Wilson, Mary Beth Johnson (Anthony), Katie Aleman (Jose), John Michael Brown (Marie), Lucas Lyons (MaKailey), Jada Lyons, Bella Burton, Josey Burton, Hannah Burton, Abby Eubanks, Payton Burton, Hunter Mann (Kayleigh), Jordan Woodruff, Trey Mann, Amber Collins, Jamie Deshields (Crystal), Hunter Mahaffey, Parker Mahaffey, Chance Mann (Brittany), Jacob Mann, Amber Campbell, Justin Mann, Emma Hix, great-great grandchildren, Clayton, JJ, Amaya, Camden, Bryson, Kylee, Wesley, Avery, Jackson, Levi, Kaylee, Grayson, Keiley, and Hunter.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Clyde was predeceased by her son, Bill Wade Hix; her son-in-law, Johnny Wilson; and her two brothers.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, October 1, 2023, at Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Brett Davis. The family will receive friends at the church immediately following the service.

The family will be at the home of her daughter, Paula Wilson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Laurens County, PO Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325 or to Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church, 499 Chestnut Ridge Road, Laurens, SC 29360.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.

The Kennedy Mortuary & Crematory