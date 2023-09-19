Dateline – Joanna, South Carolina

Robert E. “Bobby” Hair, of Joanna, SC, husband of Shirley Baker Hair, passed away on September 19, 2023 at the age of 90.

He was born August 31, 1933 in Joanna, SC and was the son of the late William Lester and Lois Byars Hair. Bobby graduated from Clinton High School in 1951 and served his country for two years in the United States Army. He was honored to be a Joannaian and veteran. He spent his life dedicated to his Lord, his family, his church, and his work. He was still working, four days prior to his death, as a bailiff at the Laurens County Courthouse. In his leisure time, he enjoyed spending time with his family – often referred to as the “Three Hairs”, fishing, watching sports and old westerns on television.

In addition to his wife of 63 years, he is survived by his daughter, Dina Marie Hair of Laurens, SC, in whom he was so proud.

He was predeceased by his parents and his infant son, William Lance Hair.

A Celebration of Life will be held 3:00 PM Friday, September 22, 2023 at the Joanna First Baptist Church. Burial will follow at the Rosemont Cemetery.

Visitation will be held prior to the service from 1:00 to 2:45 p.m. at the Church.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Joanna First Baptist Church -Building Fund, 303 Magnolia Street, Joanna, SC 29351 or the charity of your choice.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online by visiting www.grayfuneralhome.com

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton is assisting the Hair family with arrangements.