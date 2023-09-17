Run-heavy Patriots crush Crusaders, 30-6

Laurens Academy may have gotten more than it bargained for with senior running back Adrian Faust and Wardlaw Friday night in a 30-6 loss in Johnston.

Faust ran for 169 yards, and Colt Bailey scored three touchdowns in the victory for Wardlaw.

Meanwhile, the Crusaders (2-3 overall, 1-1 SCISA Region 4-1A) were never able to get on track.

“We shot ourselves in the foot several times offensively and defensively,” said LA head coach Jolly Doolittle. “We had an opportunity to make it very interesting a couple of times.”

For the second straight week, LA fell behind early, trailing 14-0 in the opening quarter. But unlike the previous week’s 36-34 win over Oakbrook Prep, the Crusaders were unable to sustain scoring drives.

LA’s lone touchdown came on a 40-yard pass from Ethan Collins to Garrett Murphy, which cut Wardlaw’s early lead to 14-6 in the second quarter.

“We’re seeing glimpses of where we want to be,” said Doolittle. “But we’re not quite there. We played a very good football team and didn’t have the consistency we needed. Our flashes are pretty good, but, like I said, (Wardlaw) is a pretty good football team, so they’re consistent, not just flashes. It’s an every day mentality, so we’ve got a long way to go.”

Unbeaten Wardlaw improved to 3-0 overall and 1-0 in region play.

The Crusaders are on the road again this Friday night when they travel to Blackville to face Jefferson Davis Academy.