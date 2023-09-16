Thornwell notches first varsity football victory in home debut

Thornwell Charter School won its first varsity football game Friday night in its home opener, beating Clear Dot Charter 34-20.

“TCS rings the bell,” Thornwell head coach Charlie Washington texted after the victory, referring to Thornwell’s Victory Bell and the tradition held over from Thornwell High School of ringing it following every athletic victory.

The win was the first for Thornwell’s first-year varsity football program. The Saints are now 1-3 on the season.

Saints quarterback Parker Workman threw for two touchdowns – both to wideout Kaevon Washington – and ran for another in the win.

Running back Travious Quarles also ran for two touchdowns for the Saints.

Clear Dot Charter School is located in Columbia.

Thornwell reopened its doors as a charter school in 2019 and is entering varsity competition in football, volleyball and other sports this academic year.