Union County rallies for 20-17 win over Raiders
Union County senior running back Cam Owens scored his third touchdown of the night with under two minutes left in the game Friday night to lift the Yellowjackets to a 20-17 victory over Laurens at Union County Stadium.
Owens’ game-winning touchdown came on a 3-yard run with 1:42 to play, completing the comeback for Union County, which picked up its first win of the season and improved to 1-4.
Laurens led 14-0 in the first half after a first-quarter touchdown run by quarterback Nick Danciu and a 1-yard plunge by running back Denari Lee-Jackson with 10:39 left in the second quarter.
A 44-yard Brock Franklin field goal gave the Raiders (0-5)a 17-7 lead heading into halftime. Franklin’s kick came with 1:32 left in the second quarter.
Owens got Union on the board with a 16-yard run with 6:30 left in the second quarter. He added a 2-yard run with just over 6 minutes left in the third.
The Raiders travel to T.L. Hanna (4-1) next Friday (Sept. 22). Hanna, ranked No. 5 in Class 5A, defeated Greenwood 38-7 Friday night.
Union County 20, Laurens 17
1Q
LDHS – Nick Danciu 3 run (Brock Franklin kick), 1:36, 7-0.
2Q
LDHS – Denari Lee-Jackson 1 run (Franklin kick), 10:39, 14-0.
UCHS – Cam Owens 16 run (Trenton Horne kick), 6:30, 14-7.
LDHS – Franklin 44 FG, 1:32, 17-7.
3Q
UCHS – Owens 2 run (kick failed), 6:02, 17-13.
4Q
UCHS – Owens 3 run (Horne kick), 1:42, 20-17.