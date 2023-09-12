Half Staff Notice – POW/MIA Recognition Day

Section 53-3-165 of the South Carolina Code of Laws designates the third Friday in September of each year as POW/MIA Recognition Day in South Carolina and provides that flags atop state and local public buildings shall be flown at half-staff.

Accordingly, the Governor has directed that on Friday, September 15, 2023, the flags atop state and local public buildings shall be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset in observance of POW/MIA Recognition Day.