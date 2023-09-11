Laurens, South Carolina

Willard Gerald Self, 89, of 672 Smith Road, and husband of 68 years to Myrna Benjamin Self, passed away on Monday, September 11, 2023.

Born in Laurens on January 21, 1934, he was the son of the late Elbert Smith Self fand Ella Roberts Self, and Stepmother, Ruby B. Self. Gerald graduated from Ford High School in 1952. He served 11 years in the SC National Guard, was a former employee with Laurens Glass, and retired from the Commission of Public Works Water Plant. Gerald was a faithful member of St. James United Methodist Church for his entire life and served as the Church Treasurer for over 50 years.

In addition to his wife, he was survived by a sister, Joan Smith of Mountville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by a brother, Arthur Self, and a sister, Virginia Crain.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at the St. James United Methodist Church conducted by Rev. Clyde Scott and Rev. Wilson Goins with burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to the St. James United Methodist Church, 301 Watts Avenue, Laurens, SC 29360.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.

The Kennedy Mortuary and Crematory.