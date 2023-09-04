2 killed in crash on Old Milton Road

A single-vehicle crash on Old Milton Road in Laurens County claimed two lives Monday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 3:45 p.m. Monday.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Bolt, a 2012 Toyota Sedan was traveling east on Old Milton Road, ran off the right side of the road, struck and embankment and overturned.

The identities of the victims has yet to be released by the Laurens County Coroner’s Office pending notification of families.

The crash is still under investigation by the SCHP, Bolt said.