Dateline – Laurens, South Carolina

Stanley H. Easter, Sr., age 87, widower of Marion Bullard Easter, passed away Saturday, September 2, 2023 at the National Health Care of Laurens.

He was born April 23, 1936 in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, Canada and was a son of the late Frank Easter and the late Elizabeth Holm Easter. He was a dairy farmer for many years and later retired from J.J. Craine Logging, Mr. Easter was a member of Emmanuel Christian Fellowship and a veteran of the US Army

Mr. Easter is survived by his children, Patricia Easter Craine of Laurens, Pamela Anne Cummings (David) of Columbia, Stanley H. Easter, Jr. of Union, and Ernest Frank Easter (Dianne) of Laurens; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; three brothers, Norman Easter of Laurens, Charles Easter of Prince Edward Island, Canada, and Roland Easter of Prince Edward Island, Canada; four sisters, Joyce White of Prince Edward Island, Canada, Judy Cousins of Prince Edward Island, Canada, Dixie Rosnassen of Alberta, Canada; and Gladys Easter of British Columbia, Canada.

In addition to his wife and parents, Mr. Easter is preceded in death by his sister, Marion Younker, a special son-in-law, Bo Craine, and his oldest grandchild, Stanley H. Easter, III.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 11 AM at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel in Laurens with Rev. Graham Burrows officiating. Burial will take place with Military Honors at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, September 5, 2023 from 6 to 8 PM at Gray Funeral Home of Laurens.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com

Gray Funeral Home of Laurens is assisting the Easter Family with services.