Dateline – Laurens, South Carolina

Marion Dunn Hutcherson, age 86, widow of Robert Douglas Hutcherson, passed away Saturday, September 2, 2023 at the Hospice of Laurens County.

She was born October 28, 1936 in Halifax, VA and was the daughter of the late Maynard Earle Dunn and Effie Henry Mayhew Dunn. Mrs. Hutcherson was retired from the Palmetto Bank and was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Laurens.

Mrs. Hutcherson is survived by her two sons, Mark and Doug Hutcherson; her five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

A Memorial Service will be held 3:00 PM, Thursday, September 14, 2023 at the First Presbyterian Church of Laurens with Rev. Dr. Mike McCracken officiating.

The family will receive friends prior the service from 2:00 to 3:00 PM in Hunter Hall at the church.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com

Gray Funeral Home of Laurens is assisting the Hutcherson Family with services.