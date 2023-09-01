Red Devils down Bulldogs in ‘Battle for the Belt’

Clinton uncharacteristically took to the air Friday night in a 42-7 victory over Newberry in the home opener for the Red Devils at Wilder Stadium.

Junior quarterback Tyshuwan Richardson threw three touchdown passes to three different receivers and ran for a score in the newly minted “Battle for the Belt” trophy game against the Bulldogs.

Richardson completed 10 of 15 pass attempts for 141 yards, connecting on a 9-yard touchdown pass to Kadon Crawford to start the scoring for the Red Devils, who are ranked No. 3 in Class 3A. Richardson also threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Zay Johnson and a 17-yard pass to Javen Cook as Clinton broke a 7-7 first-quarter tie with 36 unanswered points.

Crawford led Clinton in receiving with five catches for 60 yards.

A balanced rushing Red Devils rushing attack accounted for 377 total yards, including a 28-yard Richardson touchdown run in the third quarter.

Chris Boyd’s 34-yard interception return for a touchdown was also part of Clinton’s scoring barrage.

Newberry’s lone score came on a 73-yard reception by Isaiah Glymph from quarterback Bryce Satterwhite with 2:33 left in the first quarter. Satterwhite completed 10 of 18 passes for 172 yards. Glymph’s touchdown catch was his only reception of the game.

The Bulldogs fell to 1-1 on the season.

The Red Devils (3-0) host Aiken for homecoming next Friday (Sept. 8).