Wyladene C. “Dena” Mobley, ninety one-derful, formerly of Kaye Drive, widow of Kenneth N. Mobley, passed away Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at NHC of Greenwood.

Born in Laurens County, she was a daughter of the late Earl L. and Neva Thompson Cooper. Dena was a graduate of Ford High School, Laurens, was employed by Abney Mills for many years, retired from the Self Regional Healthcare business office and was employed by Harley Funeral Home and Crematory since 1994. She served as chairman of the Supervisory Committee for the Greenwood Municipal Federal Credit Union for 25 Years.

Dena was a member of the Mary Pinckney Ouzts Chapter #1, Order of the Eastern Star, where she served as Worthy Matron twice, Associate Matron and Chaplin. She was a member of the After 5 Christian Women’s Club and The Red Hat’s Society.

With Dena’s late husband Kenneth being a music director with many Methodist churches in Greenwood, she was very active in the churches along his side. Dena was a member of New Journey Church formerly Hyde Park Baptist Church.

She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

Dena was preceded in death by six sisters, Myrtle Shaw, Ruby Mahaffey, Melba Sullivan, Mary Snow, Mildred Wofford and Betty C. Burke; and a brother, Horace Cooper.

Surviving are her earth angel and dedicated caregiver, Ashley Clark and her husband, Brian and her adopted grandson, Ryan Pitts. Also surviving are a son, Michael “Mike” Mobley (Dody); two grandsons, Thad Mobley (Kim) and Cooper Mobley; two great granddaughters, Madelyn and Reagan Mobley; nephews, Mark Burke and Jerry Cooper; and nieces, Marsha Ridlehoover, Dianne Griffis, Janette Holman, Jean Cunningham and Joan Dunn.

Services will be at 2 pm on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Randy Ouzts and Rev. Johnnie Waller officiating. Private burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home before the service from 1-2 pm.

A special thanks to the wonderful staff of NHC especially Chelsey Marshall, Tierra Jones, “Q” Givens, Tina Jones and Kristi Henderson; Caris Hospice aids, Shanice Lomas and Jasmone Childs; and all of her former neighbors and friends that were her earth angels and always looked after her.

Memorials may be made to Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 905 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.

