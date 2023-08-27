Honea Path man killed in single-vehicle wreck

A 22-year-old Honea Path man was killed Saturday night in a single-vehicle crash in Laurens.

Laurens County Deputy Coroner Bailey Williamson identified the victim as Dakota Gilstrap.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Gilstrap was traveling west on S.C. Highway 76 in a Dodge SUV around 8:50 p.m. when he ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, traveled off the left side of the road, overcorrected and struck a tree.

This crash remains under investigation by the SCHP.

Six people have died in traffic accidents in Laurens County over the past three weeks.