Red Devils ground and pound Raiders, 49-7

Rivalry or not, Laurens learned the same thing Clinton’s Week 0 opponent did a week ago:

The No. 3-ranked Red Devils are a problem.

Clinton defeated its intra-county rival for the third straight meeting, beating the Raiders 49-7 Friday night at K.C. Hanna Stadium.

Clinton junior quarterback Tyshuwan Richardson ran for a game-high 118 yards and a touchdown on just eight carries as the Red Devils’ ground game exploited the Laurens defense for six rushing touchdowns and 369 yards.

Kason Copeland, who ran for 89 yards, added two touchdowns, and Javen Cook scored on runs of 1 and 7 yards.

The Red Devils led 28-0 by halftime, scoring 14 points in each of the first three quarters.

“I think we improved from last week (a 50-28 win at Batesburg-Leesville),” said Clinton head coach Corey Fountain. “I thought we operated better on offense from the beginning of the game through the end of the game.”

Laurens scored its first offensive touchdown of the season with 6:01 left in the third quarter on a 5-yard run by quarterback Nick Danciu, who had suited up against the Raiders a week earlier as a backup quarterback for Hillcrest.

Raiders head coach Daryl Smith said Danciu transferred and was ruled eligible by the S.C. High School League. He took over starting quarterback duties from Nick Fowler, who moved to wide receiver.

“Nick Danciu is a talented quarterback, and he’s going to get a lot better as he learns the offense,” said Smith, adding that Fowler was happy to go back to wideout, the position he would like to play at the next level.

The senior Danciu completed 11 of 32 passes for 109 yards and a late interception by Clinton linebacker Brett Young.

Danciu also led the Raiders (0-2) in rushing with 58 yards, gaining 67 on a third-quarter scamper that set up the Raiders’ lone score.

LDHS hosts Belton-Honea Path next Friday, while the Red Devils (2-0) plays at Wilder Stadium for the first time this season when they host Newberry.

Game Notes: Friday night’s game was pushed back until 8 p.m. due to heat concerns. . . . Clinton senior RB Jayden Robinson suffered an apparent knee injury in the first half and did not return to the game. He is expected to have an MRI Monday. Robinson is the Red Devils leading returning rusher and one of three 1,000-yard backs on last year’s Clinton roster.