John Manley “Johnny” Poole, age 69, of Gray Court, and husband of Mary Adair Poole, passed away on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at St. Francis Hospital Downtown.

Born in Greenville, he was the son of the late Jesse Lee and Cassie Hawkins Poole. Johnny was a faithful member of Warrior Creek Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and choir director and was an IT Director with Phillips and a former employee with Gower of Greenville.

In addition to his wife Mary, he is survived by his children, Jessica Raye Heaton and John Manley Poole, II of Gray Court; sisters, Paula Poole Sloan (Charles) of Gray Court and Rita Poole Owens (Bruce) of Gray Court; and six grandchildren, Shane Burris, Katelyn Burris, Nolan Burris, Jacob Heaton, Bri Heaton and Mia Heaton.

The funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM, on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at Warrior Creek Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Bobby Howell and Rev. Kenneth Owens with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service at the Warrior Creek Baptist Church from 2:00 to 3:00.

Memorials may be made to Warrior Creek Baptist Church, 139 Cum Laude Way, Gray Court, SC 29645.

