Blue Flashes ruin Saints’ debut; LA falls to Winn

Friday night’s game between Thornwell and Calhoun Falls – two charter schools – marked an auspicious beginning and a welcome end.

Thornwell, which returned as a charter school in 2019, was playing its first varsity football game in more than 15 years.

Calhoun Falls (1-1) put an end to a 30-game losing streak with a 42-13 victory over the Saints Friday night at Calhoun Falls.

Quarterback Kaevon Washington scored on a long touchdown run, and Keazavious Kinard added a touchdown run for the Saints (0-1).

The two teams will run it back next Friday night when they meet again at Calhoun Falls.

Richard Winn 54, Laurens Academy 14

Richard Winn Academy continued its string of dominance over Laurens Academy Friday night with a 54-14 victory at LA’s Todd Kirk Field.

No game details were immediately available.