Fountain Inn, South Carolina

L. Richard Burts, 75, of 300 Old Laurens Road, Fountain Inn passed away Thursday, August 24, 2023 at St. Francis Hospital in Greenville, S.C.

Richard was the son of the late Ansel Burts and the late Dorothy Burts Brown. He is survived by two sisters- Miriam Dutton (Don) of Hickory Tavern and Kathy Loftis (Bobby) of Ware Shoals.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.