Dateline – Laurens, South Carolina

Larry Neal Edge, of Lake Greenwood, SC, age of 82, passed away after a short illness.

He was born November 2, 1940 in Spartanburg County and was the son of the late Joseph Harvey Edge and the late Helen Byars Edge.

Larry was a graduate of Woodruff High School and attended Presbyterian College. He was president of Byars Machine Company in Laurens, SC.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Fay Jenkins Edge; one sister, Sharon Edge Stringer (Bill); one nephew, Allen Thompson; a sister-in-law, Logan Jenkins; and one aunt, Launa Byars Fleming.

Larry chose to be cremated and not to have a formal service. The family request privacy at this time.

The family would like to thank the staff of VIA Health Partners, formerly Hospice of Laurens County.

Memorials may be made to Rosemont Preservation Society, P. O. Box 188, Gray Court, SC 29645.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com

Gray Funeral Home of Laurens is assisting the Edge Family with services.