Clinton-Laurens, LA football times pushed back due to heat

The start time for Friday night’s varsity football game between Laurens and Clinton at K.C. Hanna Stadium has been moved to 8 p.m.

Laurens Academy has also pushed back the time of its home opener against Richard Winn Academy to 8 p.m.

The South Carolina High School League mandates that temperatures must be below 92 degrees in order athletic competitions and practices to start. Temperatures on Friday are expected to reach 98 degrees.

Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $8 ad can be purchased at the gate.

Other ticket purchase options include: