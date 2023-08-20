Laurens, South Carolina

Toshiko Ishikawa Taylor passed away on August 20, 2023, at her home in Laurens County, SC.

She was the wife of David N. Taylor of Laurens County, SC.

Toshiko was born in the town of Ishikawa, on the island of Okinawa, Japan on September 15, 1936, to Enjaro and Kamie Ishikawa.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sister, Fumiko Taira (Mituo); her brothers-in-law, Ron Taylor (Lisa) and Bob Taylor (Susan); many nieces and nephews; and many friends who will miss her greatly.

In addition to her parents, Toshiko was predeceased by her son, David Scott “Davey” Taylor; three brothers; and one sister.

Toshiko was a dedicated mother and faithful wife who always put her family first. She was a childcare attendant who left a positive impression on the children that she kept. The children would still visit her as adults. She was a kind and gentle lady who loved everyone and was well-liked by everyone she met. Toshiko endured the occupation of World War II as a child and lived in a cave for two years. She met her husband, David, while he was stationed in Okinawa during the Vietnam War. Toshiko arrived in South Carolina in December of 1965 where she lived until her passing.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Laurens, SC, conducted by Rev. Ralph Byars.

Memorials may be made to Lighthouse Christian Academy.

