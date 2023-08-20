Laurens, South Carolina

Thomas Eugene “Gene” McCarson, age 82, of Laurens, and loving husband of the late Betty Elaine Robinson McCarson, passed away on Sunday, August 20, 2023, at his home.

Born in Laurens, SC, he was the son of the late James and Rebecca Milam McCarson. Gene was a retired pipeline supervisor for the oil and gas industry, and was a dedicated, hard-working man, who loved his family.

Surviving are children: Ronnie McCarson (Valerie) of Marietta, SC, Pamela Massel (Michael) of LaPlace, LA, and Carl McCarson (Janet) of LaPlace, LA; two brothers, Bo McCarson and Randy McCarson; two sisters, Frances LeRoy and Lidie Fulmer; four grandchildren, Christina Elaine McCarson Riordan, Natalie Elizabeth McCarson Hunter, Natasha Lynn Martich, and Victoria Elizabeth McCarson; and ten great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by: son, John Earl McCarson; two brothers, Frank McCarson and James McCarson; and a sister, Jane Stone.

The family will be at the residence and will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary from 6:00-8:00 pm on Wednesday, August 23, 2023.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, August 24, 2023, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel, conducted by Dr. Bev Kennedy, with private burial following at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery, Laurens.

