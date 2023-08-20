2 killed in weekend traffic accidents

Two people were killed in separate traffic accidents in Laurens County overnight Saturday and Sunday morning.

The first fatal wreck occurred on Greenpond Road near Heartland Court around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. The second accident, a motorcycle crash, occurred just after midnight Sunday on Highway 252 near Cain Road.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway, the single-car crash on Greenpond Road involved a 2007 Chevrolet HHR. The driver, who was identified by the Laurens County Coroner’s Office as Jaelin G. Wright, 20 of Laurens, ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected and crossed the center line before overcorrecting again.

The victim then crossed the road again and struck a tree. Wright was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

The later accident involved a 2023 Harley-Davidson motorcycle traveling north on Highway 252 about two miles north of Laurens. Ridgeway said the motorcycle traveled off the right side of the road, struck the ditch and a culvert, killing the driver.

The driver, who has not been identified by the coroner’s office, died at the scene of the crash, Ridgeway said.