Red Devils roll over Panthers, 50-28

Clinton began the 2023 season Friday night in much the same way it did a year ago – with a lopsided victory over Batesburg-Leesville.

Only the location changed.

The Red Devils opened their season with a 50-28 Week 0 win over the Panthers at Batesburg-Leesville.

Junior quarterback Tyshuwan Richardson connected on 5 of 6 passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns and ran for an 18-yard score in the victory.

Clinton’s first two scores came through the air – a 21-yard pass from Richardson to tight end Kadon Crawford and a 38-yard strike to Zay Johnson for a 14-0 lead with 8:39 left in the first quarter.

The Panthers answered with 5-yard run by Jamarius Clark to cut Clinton’s lead to 14-7 with 5:29 remaining in the opening quarter.

Clinton then reeled off 36 unanswered points, scoring five straight rushing touchdowns including a 55-yard run by D.J. Clark that put the Red Devils up 50-7 with 9:58 left in the third quarter. The Panthers scored the next three touchdowns with the game well out of reach.

Kason Copeland led the Red Devils, who finished with 390 yards of total offense, in rushing with 10 carries for 71 yards.