Eagles down Crusaders in Doolittle’s debut

Laurens Academy head coach Jolly Doolittle

The home-schooled Augusta Eagles spoiled the Laurens Academy head-coaching debut of Jolly Doolittle Friday night, downing the Crusaders 20-14.

No game details were immediately available.

Doolittle is in his first season at LA following seven seasons at Greenwood Christian.

Hornets down Wolverines, 38-28

Ware Shoals running back Justice Lomax scored three touchdowns and rushed for more than 200 yards Friday night to lead the Fighting Hornets to a 38-28 Week 0 win over visiting Whitmire.

Hornets wideout Jasir Farhan also recorded a pair of touchdown receptions from Jayden Johnson in the victory.

The victory was the first for Ware Shoals head coach Christopher Dodson, who was hired this past offseason.

