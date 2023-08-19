Dateline – Mountville, South Carolina

Barbara “Bobbi” Lee Zegen, age 83, passed away Saturday, August 19, 2023 at the NHC of Laurens.

She was born November 21, 1939 in Washington, D.C. and was a daughter of the late Douglas Wolf and the late Hattie May Wolf. She received an Associate’s Degree from American University in Washington, D.C. and was an Opera Singer, Actress, and Voice Instructor. Ms. Zegen was a member of many organizations, some of which included, the Association of Professional Mortgage Women; American Guild of Musical Artists; Dallas Opera; Toast Master; Washington D.C. Federation of Music Performing Member; Plano Music Club; Soprano Soloist for Arlington, Roanoke, and Alexandria Choral Societies.

Ms. Zegen is survived by her son, Daniel Zegen (Robin); her daughter, Jerolyn Wallace; her five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; her sister, Anne Wolf; and numerous cousins.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 11 AM at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel in Clinton, with Rev. David Cathcart officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10 AM to 11 AM at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Laurens County Humane Society, PO Box 1600, Clinton, SC 29325.

