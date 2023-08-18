Laurens, South Carolina

Shirley Ann Parrish Plaia, 84, of Laurens, South Carolina, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family, Friday, August 18, 2023.

Shirley was born on August 10, 1939 to John A. and Kathryn J. Parrish in Washington. She was a former employee of Enterprise Specialty Products of Laurens.

Shirley is survived by her sister, E. Joann Parrish; her children, Mitzi P. Knight (Henry), Sylvan T. Plaia, Jr., (Stacy), Montie T. Plaia (Karen), and Alan J. Plaia; 11 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her son, Leon T. Plaia, II, her brother, Edward J. Parrish, and sisters, Kathleen I. Parrish and Iva L. Parrish.

Memorial Service will be 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at Bellview Baptist Church with Pastor Darren Rood officiating.