Half Staff Notice – Robert James “Duke” Short

The Governor has ordered that the flags atop the State Capitol be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Saturday, August 19, 2023, in honor of Robert James “Duke” Short and in recognition of his extraordinary legacy and lifetime of service to the State of South Carolina and the United States of America—including as a Special Agent with the United States Department of the Treasury, National Chief of Investigations for the Federal Protective Service, Staff Director and Chief Investigator for the United States Senate Committee on the Judiciary, and Chief of Staff to United States Senator J. Strom Thurmond—and the Governor requests that the flags over state buildings and buildings of the political subdivisions of this State similarly be flown at half-staff for this purpose.