Half Staff Notice – Senator John L. Scott, Jr.

The Governor has ordered that the flags atop the State Capitol be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Saturday, August 19, 2023, in honor of Senator John L. Scott, Jr. and in recognition of his extraordinary legacy and lifetime of service to the State of South Carolina—including as a member of the South Carolina Senate and the South Carolina House of Representatives—and the Governor requests that the flags over state buildings and buildings of the political subdivisions of this State similarly be flown at half-staff for this purpose.