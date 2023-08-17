Laurens, South Carolina

Briannah Blake Revis, age 27, of Laurens, passed away on August 17, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family.

Born in Greenwood, she was the daughter of Johnna Teague Revis of Laurens and Richard Vernon Revis of Joanna. A member of The First a Pentecostal Fellowship, Briannah worked as a CNA at National Health Care of Clinton. She loved spending time with her family and going to the lake, beach and mountains.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her son, Teegan Stites of Laurens; a brother, Brayden Revis (Hayley) of Laurens; a sister, Kristen Winchester (Tee) of Easley; her nieces and nephews; Braxton Revis, Saylor Winchester, Sullivan Winchester, and Shipley Evans.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at The First a Pentecostal Fellowship conducted by Rev. James Owens with burial to follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

The family will be at the home and will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary from 6:00PM-8:00PM on Friday, August 18, 2023.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.

