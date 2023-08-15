Dateline – Clinton, South Carolina

Leslie Anne Cooper Jackson, 64, of Clinton, South Carolina, passed away peacefully at her home with her husband and son by her side, Tuesday, August 15, 2023, due to complications from her five and a half year battle with cancer. Leslie Anne was an excellent example to family, friends, and colleagues while dealing with her complex disease. She was a brave fighter until her last breath.

Leslie Anne was born on May 6, 1959 to Jeral and Lynn Cooper, Jr., in Clinton and grew up there with her two sisters and brother. Leslie Anne graduated from Clinton High School in 1977 and went on to obtain her bachelor’s degree from Clemson University in 1981. In 1986, she launched Tapestry, an Apparel and Gift Boutique in Clinton.

Leslie Anne is survived and missed by her loving husband of 36 years, Greg; her son, Cooper and daughter-in-law, Campbell; she is also survived by her loving mom, Jeral; sisters, Jerri Lynne (Steve), Missi (Alan); brother, Chip (Miki); cuz-sis, Emily (Glenn); and nine beautiful nieces and nephews.

Leslie Anne was an avid reader and truly loved sunsets no matter where she was, especially in Maine. She loved the outdoors, boating, and hiking adventures; not to mention certain autumn days at Death Valley in Clemson (Go Tigers!)

Services for Leslie Anne will be private.

Leslie’s immediate family would like to thank all of our extended family and close friends for their support and prayers, you all made her feel extremely loved.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Leslie Anne’s memory to: Hospice of Laurens County, PO Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325; Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation, 1717 K Street NW, Suite 900, Washington, DC 20006; or Houston Ground Angels, 1306 Briar Bayou Drive, Houston, TX 77070.

