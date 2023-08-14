Enoree, South Carolina

John Eslie Arney, Jr., age 81, of Enoree passed away on Monday, August 14, 2023, in Laurens, SC.

Born in Newton, NC, he was the son of the late John Eslie Arney, Sr. and Isey Mae Allen Arney. John retired as a Supervisor with St. Joe Paper Company and was of the Baptist faith.

He is survived by children, John Arney, III (Vikki) of Vale, NC, Bradley Arney of Hickory, NC and Scott Arney of Conover, NC; longtime friend, Margie Davis of Laurens; six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and his pet “Mia.”

In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his wife, Sheila Day Arney; three brothers, Howard Arney, Albert Arney, and Frank Arney; and three sisters, Betty A. Fox, Brenda A. Dula, and Judy A. Armstrong

A visitation will be held at The Kennedy Mortuary on Thursday, August 17, 2023, from 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm, followed by a funeral service in The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. Tommy Cox.

A committal service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, August 18, 2023, at the Winkler’s Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Hickory, NC.

The family will be at their respective homes.

