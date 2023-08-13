Dateline – Laurens, South Carolina

Tammy Rice Jones, 52, wife of Michael Jones, passed away Sunday, August 13, 2023 at her home.

Born April 18, 1971 in Greenville, SC, she was a daughter of Mary Ashley of Ware Shoals and the late Bobby Rice. Tammy was formerly employed with the Burton Center in Ware Shoals and was a faithful member of Union Baptist Church. Tammy was able to endure her five year, nine month battle with colon cancer because of her deep love for her family and her strong faith.

Surviving in addition to her mother, and her husband of 32 years, are a daughter, Jaylan Jones; brothers, Tim Rice of Ware Shoals and Dale Rice (Tammy) of Honea Path; a niece and a nephew.

She was preceded in death by her stepfather, Randy Ashley.

Funeral Services will be conducted 3:00 PM, Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at Union Baptist Church with Rev. Heath Bowie and Rev. Dr. Don McCutcheon officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2:00-3:00 PM at the church.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Union Baptist Church Bus Fund, 536 Old Quaker Church Road, Laurens, SC 29360.

