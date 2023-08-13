John V. Rutledge, son of the late Victor Pool and Marie Edwards Rutledge of Watts Mill, South Carolina, died in Moab, Utah on August 13, 2023. He was predeceased by a sister, Mildred Abercrombie, and a brother, Samuel Rutledge.

He is survived by a son, John S. Rutledge (Mayuko) of Tokyo, Japan; a daughter, Ann Austin (Andrew) of Moab, Utah; and by grandchildren, Vincent Rutledge and Charles Rutledge.

He donated his body to the University of Utah.

No services are planned.