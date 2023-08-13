| logout
John V. Rutledge
John V. Rutledge, son of the late Victor Pool and Marie Edwards Rutledge of Watts Mill, South Carolina, died in Moab, Utah on August 13, 2023. He was predeceased by a sister, Mildred Abercrombie, and a brother, Samuel Rutledge.
He is survived by a son, John S. Rutledge (Mayuko) of Tokyo, Japan; a daughter, Ann Austin (Andrew) of Moab, Utah; and by grandchildren, Vincent Rutledge and Charles Rutledge.
He donated his body to the University of Utah.
No services are planned.