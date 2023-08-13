Driver killed in single-car crash near Waterloo

One person was killed Saturday night in a single-vehicle crash on Harris Springs Road at Highway 221 near Waterloo.

According to S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper Gary Miller, the crash occurred around 9:20 p.m.

The driver of a 2012 Kia sedan, who was identified Sunday as Richard Ladd, 46, of Laurens was killed in the crash. A passenger in the car was injured but was not transported for medical treatment.

Miller said the vehicle was traveling north on Harris Springs Road, ran off the right side of the road, struck a ditch, overturned and then struck the railroad tracks at S.C. Highway 221.