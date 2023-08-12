Boiling Springs, South Carolina

Wayne Benet Culbertson, age 82, formerly of Laurens, passed away on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at Spartanburg Regional Healthcare Hospice Home.

Born in Laurens, he was a son of the late Wilbur Benet and Ruby Burts Culbertson. He was a member of Union Baptist Church, a US Navy Veteran, loved riding his motorcycle and had a career as a truck driver.

He is survived by: children, David W. Culbertson (Angeles) of Greer; Cynthia Culbertson Cooke of Boiling Springs, Bryan Culbertson (Tanya) of Tabor City, NC, and Christopher Hooker of Georgia; brothers, Gary Culbertson (Nancy) of Gray Court and Roger Culbertson (Vivian) of Hickory Tavern; 13 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Wayne was predeceased by a son, Ben Culbertson.

A memorial service will be held 3:00 PM on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. Austin Wagner with Military Honors. There will be a visitation immediately following the service.

Memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Association.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.

The Kennedy Mortuary & Crematory