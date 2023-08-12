Wayne Benet Culbertson
Boiling Springs, South Carolina
Wayne Benet Culbertson, age 82, formerly of Laurens, passed away on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at Spartanburg Regional Healthcare Hospice Home.
Born in Laurens, he was a son of the late Wilbur Benet and Ruby Burts Culbertson. He was a member of Union Baptist Church, a US Navy Veteran, loved riding his motorcycle and had a career as a truck driver.
He is survived by: children, David W. Culbertson (Angeles) of Greer; Cynthia Culbertson Cooke of Boiling Springs, Bryan Culbertson (Tanya) of Tabor City, NC, and Christopher Hooker of Georgia; brothers, Gary Culbertson (Nancy) of Gray Court and Roger Culbertson (Vivian) of Hickory Tavern; 13 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Wayne was predeceased by a son, Ben Culbertson.
A memorial service will be held 3:00 PM on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. Austin Wagner with Military Honors. There will be a visitation immediately following the service.
Memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Association.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.
