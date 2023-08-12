Laurens, South Carolina

Richard Edward Ladd, age 46, of Laurens, and husband of Leanne, passed away on Saturday, August 12, 2023.

Born in LaGrange, GA, he was a son of the late Howard Charles Ladd, II. and Lona Smith Ladd and was employed with Inman Mills. Richard was loved by all that knew him, he was the life of the room, the jokester among family and friends and he had a nickname for everyone. He was a Georgia Bulldogs fan, a Hot Wheels fanatic, and could be found riding with the wind in his hair, wearing a tie-dyed t-shirt listening to the Grateful Dead. He loved fishing and enjoyed discussing conspiracy theories. His love for going barefoot symbolized his carefree nature, a reminder to savor life’s simple pleasures. His greatest pride and joys were found in his wife, children, and grandchild. A hopeless romantic, he lovingly planted and picked flowers for his wife.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Damein, Mason, Lydia, Bella, and Alayna all of Laurens; a granddaughter, Caroline Werts of Laurens; brother, Jim Ladd (Tracey) of Laurens; sister, Elizabeth Ladd of Laurens; uncle, Bill Ladd (Marilyn) of Texas; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins who loved and adored him.

A funeral service will be held 4:00 PM on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. Jackie Bragg. There will be a visitation from 3:00 to 4:00 at Kennedy Mortuary prior to the service on Tuesday.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.

The Kennedy Mortuary & Crematory