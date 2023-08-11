Dateline – Cross Hill, South Carolina

Beverly Jean Moore, 79, of Cross Hill, SC, wife of William “Bill” Moore, passed away, Friday, August 11, 2023, at her home.

Born March 15, 1944 in Clinton, SC, she was a daughter of the late William and Lois Fuller Webb.

She was a former employee of Josten’s Cap and Gown and owner of Lakeview Camping and Gameroom in Cross Hill, SC. Beverly enjoyed cooking for her family and others, and she will be greatly missed.

Surviving in addition to her husband, are her daughters, Dawn Allen and Jane Lyons (Rodney), son, Maxie Reeder (Maria); step children, Kimberly Lynn Rhames (Tim), William B. Moore, II. (Linda); nine grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren.

Beverly was predeceased in addition to her parents by a son, Michael King.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Aug.17th, 2023 at 2:00 PM at Pinelawn Memory Gardens Mausoleum Chapel with Rev. Phil Cook officiating.

The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the funeral home in Clinton.

