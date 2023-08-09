Laurens, South Carolina

Wayne Edward Luciani, 55, loving husband of 31 years to, Rebecca “Becky” Lee Luciani, passed away on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at their home after an illness.

Born in Torrington, CT, he was the son of Joseph Edward and Sharon Tyrrell Luciani of Simpsonville. Wayne was an ASE Certified Diesel Mechanic with Walmart for 36 years and he was a volunteer Fireman for Newberry and Laurens County. He was a Level 2 Firefighter and had Hazmat and Airplane Certifications, along with many more earned firefighting accreditations. He was also a Captain with the Whitmire Fire Department. Wayne was a former deacon at Ora ARP Church. He enjoyed anything outdoors – motorcycle riding, kayaking, camping, hiking, hunting and fishing and, he enjoyed time with his family and cat “Trouble”.

In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by a sister, Christine Lyse Miller and husband, Treywick, of Simpsonville and two nieces.

A private service is planned, and the family will be at the home.

