2 killed in crash on Highway 101 near Gray Court

Two Gray Court men were killed Tuesday evening in a collision on S.C. Highway 101.

According to Laurens County Deputy Coroner Bill Williams, the two victims of the crash, which occurred at 6:49 p.m. about four miles north of Gray Court, have been identified as Michael K. Brown Sr., 68, and Joseph Mitchel Barbrey, 49, both of Gray Court.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Lnc. Cpl. Brittany Glover said Brown was driving in a 2006 Ford Mustang north on Highway 101 at Lakeview Road and Barbrey was traveling south on Highway 101 in a 2020 Nissan Rogue in the northbound lane. Brown attempted to avoid the collision by crossing the center line, but traveled back into the northbound lane and collided with the Rogue.

There were no other passengers in the vehicles.