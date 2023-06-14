Juneteenth Celebration set for Saturday

Laurens, South Carolina – Laurens will host its 2nd annual Juneteenth Celebration Saturday afternoon at the Laurens Historic Square.

Entertainment at the one-day event, including music, dance, educational and comedic performances, is scheduled for 1-9 p.m. A craft market at the new downtown Plaza will open at 10 a.m.

Also scheduled is an educational talk by author, publisher and historian Walter Curry Jr. at 1 p.m. at The Laurens County Museum.

This year, a Mr. and Mrs. Juneteenth will also be crowned for the first time at 8 p.m. A remembrance vigil will be held at 8:50 p.m.

Local minister and WLBG radio host Rev. Anthony Sims and model and influencer Ava A. Michelle are hosts for the celebration.

Here is a complete schedule of events:

10 a.m. – Craft Market opens

1 p.m. – Walter B. Curry Jr., speaker at the Laurens County Museum.

3 p.m. – Event opening.

3:15 p.m. – Storyteller Darion McCloud.

3:45 p.m. – Comedian Tray “Diddy” Evans

4:15 p.m. – Sing2Gether Laurens Community Choir

4:45 p.m. – Kevin Witherspoon, Professor of History/Philosophy, Lander University.

5:15 p.m. – Libation, African Dance

6-9 p.m. David E. & The Band Levelz

Main Stage Acknowledgements

7 p.m. – Academic Awards Presentation

8 p.m. – Mr. and Mrs. Juneteenth

8:50 p.m. – Remembrance Vigil

Children’s Area Schedule at Laurens Splash Pad

3:15 p.m. – Springfield Baptist Church Praise Dancers

3:45 p.m. – Kevin Witherspoon, professor, Lander University

4:15 p.m. – Bethel Hall Baptist Church Gospel Singing

4:45 p.m. – Jaquarius K. Norman, “On the Road to Success – How I did it and You Can Too.”

This story originally ran Page 1 of the Wednesday, June 14 issue of The Laurens County Advertiser.