Juneteenth Celebration set for Saturday
Laurens, South Carolina – Laurens will host its 2nd annual Juneteenth Celebration Saturday afternoon at the Laurens Historic Square.
Entertainment at the one-day event, including music, dance, educational and comedic performances, is scheduled for 1-9 p.m. A craft market at the new downtown Plaza will open at 10 a.m.
Also scheduled is an educational talk by author, publisher and historian Walter Curry Jr. at 1 p.m. at The Laurens County Museum.
This year, a Mr. and Mrs. Juneteenth will also be crowned for the first time at 8 p.m. A remembrance vigil will be held at 8:50 p.m.
Local minister and WLBG radio host Rev. Anthony Sims and model and influencer Ava A. Michelle are hosts for the celebration.
Here is a complete schedule of events:
- 10 a.m. – Craft Market opens
- 1 p.m. – Walter B. Curry Jr., speaker at the Laurens County Museum.
- 3 p.m. – Event opening.
- 3:15 p.m. – Storyteller Darion McCloud.
- 3:45 p.m. – Comedian Tray “Diddy” Evans
- 4:15 p.m. – Sing2Gether Laurens Community Choir
- 4:45 p.m. – Kevin Witherspoon, Professor of History/Philosophy, Lander University.
- 5:15 p.m. – Libation, African Dance
- 6-9 p.m. David E. & The Band Levelz
Main Stage Acknowledgements
- 7 p.m. – Academic Awards Presentation
- 8 p.m. – Mr. and Mrs. Juneteenth
- 8:50 p.m. – Remembrance Vigil
Children’s Area Schedule at Laurens Splash Pad
- 3:15 p.m. – Springfield Baptist Church Praise Dancers
- 3:45 p.m. – Kevin Witherspoon, professor, Lander University
- 4:15 p.m. – Bethel Hall Baptist Church Gospel Singing
- 4:45 p.m. – Jaquarius K. Norman, “On the Road to Success – How I did it and You Can Too.”
