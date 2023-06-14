Half Staff Notice – Specialist Jayson Reed Haven

The Governor has ordered that the flags atop the State Capitol be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in tribute to Specialist Jayson Reed Haven of the South Carolina National Guard—who died in a non-combat-related incident while dutifully serving in support of Operation Spartan Shield—and in honor of his distinguished service and supreme sacrifice, and the Governor requests that the flags over state buildings and buildings of the political subdivisions of this State similarly be flown at half-staff for this purpose.