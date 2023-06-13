Dateline – Laurens, South Carolina

David Long, 79, of Laurens, SC, passed away Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at the Self Regional Medical Center in Greenwood, SC.

He was born February 25, 1944 in Newberry County, SC and was a son of the late Ira B. Long and the late Sarah Sligh Long. He was a proud Veteran of the US Air Force, the South Carolina National Guard, and was retired from Fluor Daniel. David attended the Lydia Mill Church of God. He enjoyed camping, fishing, and making people laugh and smile; especially while entertaining as the professional clown “Hopper the Hobo Clown.”

Mr. Long is survived by his wife, Jeanette Long; his son, Earl Long (Kimberly) of Virginia Beach; his grandsons, Rian and Chase Long; his stepsons, Tony Ray Hostetler (Virginia) of Joanna and Dennis Dale Hostetler (Brandy) of Princeton; his brother, Randy Long of Columbia; his sister, Deborah Long Wix of Newberry; and his four step-grandchildren and three step great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his first wife, Nancy Price Long, his son, Brian Long, six brothers and one sister.

Funeral Services with Military Honors will be held Friday, June 16, 2023 at 4 PM at the Lydia Mill Church of God with Rev. Scott Wiggins officiating.

The family will receive friends prior to the service from 3 PM to 4 PM at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Vertical Kids Ministry, P.O. Box 66662, Virginia Beach, VA 23466, or online at www.VerticalKidsMinistry.com.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online by visiting www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton is assisting the Long Family with services.