Joanna Spring Festival on tap for this Saturday

Joanna, South Carolina – The Joanna Spring Festival Committee has rescheduled its annual festival for Saturday, June 17, and the committee still has plenty of space for certain vendors.

“We don’t need any more food vendors but we still have plenty of space for vendors who don’t require electricity,” said festival committee member Donna Price.

The festival will go from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the park at the corner of Pickens and Ellis streets, and includes a variety of entertainment and services, including the Kids Print ID service by the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.

The Heart of the LCAC will offer low-cost vaccinations from 11 a.m. to noon, and prices can be found on the non-profit’s Facebook page or website.

“We do have live entertainment, gospel music and prizes during the event, and the Laurens County Cruisers will have their cars to see,” Price said.

For more information call Price at 803-321-7440 or email pricedonna817@yahoo.com.

Many of the vendors have done very well at the Joanna festival, she said, especially crafted products, and she encourages any seeking space to call or email for information.

The vendor fee is $20.

Classic car judging requires a $20 entry fee. Call Chris Gurga at 864-872-1667, or email chris@gurga.com for more information.

Story originally published Page 4 of the Wednesday, June 7, 2023 issue of The Laurens County Advertiser.