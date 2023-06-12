Gray Court man killed in motorcycle crash

A Gray Court man was killed Saturday afternoon when the motorcycle he was piloting collided with a truck in Fountain Inn.

Michael McKinney Jr., 62, who was driving a 2020 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, said Laurens County Deputy Coroner Bailey Williamson.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision occurred around 4 p.m. on South Frontage Road near Gnatt Trail in Fountain Inn when a 2006 Freightline box truck attempted to turn left into a private drive when it was struck by the motorcycle from the opposite direction.

No other injuries were reported.