Laurens, South Carolina

Ellen Lybitha Pigg Bailes, age 81, of Laurens, and widow of James “Riley” Bailes, passed away on Sunday, June 11, 2023.

Born in Greenville, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Duncan Pigg, Sr. and Nora Gladys Fisher Pigg. Ellen was a member of First Baptist Church of Laurens and retired from Laurens Glass. Ellen was involved with the Sea Turtle Patrol and Hilton Head Heroes on Hilton Head Island. She enjoyed cooking and gardening. Ellen was also an avid reader.

Surviving are her children, Kevin James Thomas (Mandy) of Easley, SC, Riley Todd Bailes (Pamela) of Laurens, SC, Gregory Carroll Bailes (Lynn) of Laurens, SC, and Douglas Joseph Thomas of Greenville, SC; brothers, Thomas Duncan Pigg, Jr. (Barbara) of Low Gap, NC, and Timothy Fisher Pigg (Rita) of Laurens, SC; grandchildren, Kaitlyn Ariel Merritt (Daniel), Austin Duncan Thomas, Grayson Riley Bailes, and Cameron James Thomas.

A private cryptside service for family and close friends will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Forest Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum conducted by Rev. Tim Pigg.

The family will be at their respective homes.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, Bobby Smith Sunday School Class, 300 West Main Street, Laurens, SC 29360.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.

The Kennedy Mortuary & Crematory