James Edward Pinson, age 84, and husband of Alva Coleman Pinson, passed away on Thursday, June 8, at Hospice of Laurens County Hospice House.

Born in Waterloo, he was a son of the late Clarence Young and Genevieve Jones Pinson. Edward was a member of New Prospect Baptist Church, where he was a teacher of the Climbers Sunday School Class. He retired from Laurens Glass Plant and was an 18-year veteran of the South Carolina National Guard. He was an avid rabbit hunter and a member of Rabbits Unlimited in Abbeville.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by: his children, James Walter Pinson of Laurens, Wade Harrison Pinson of Greer, Pamela Elizabeth Pinson Riopel of Clinton, and step-daughter, Kelly Patterson (Sterling) of Mountville; sisters, Eleanor Pinson Cooper, Brenda Pinson Martin, Carolyn Pinson Sprouse (Kenneth), and Sandra Pinson Tumblin (Grover), all of Laurens; grandchildren, Lilly, Wyatt, Adalynn, Sullivan, Grant, Katlyn, Matthew, Patrick, Anna, Emily; step-grandchild, Cole Patterson; and one great grandchild, Paisley Mae Riopel.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by: brothers, William Young Pinson, Henry Earl Pinson, Oliver Gary Pinson; and a sister, Harriett Pinson Hall.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at New Prospect Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Phil Hall and Rev. Richard Hanks, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

The family will be at the home and will receive friends in the fellowship hall immediately following the committal.

Memorials may be made to New Prospect Baptist Church, 4996 Highway 221 South, Laurens, SC 29360.

