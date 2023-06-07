Dateline – Summerville, South Carolina

Jim Wade Miller, Jr., age 94, of Summerville, widower of Suzanne Slater Miller, passed away Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at his daughter’s home.

Born August 31, 1928 in Mountville, SC, he was a son of the late Jim Wade Miller, Sr. and Eva Hollis Miller. Jim grew up on his father’s cotton farm and graduated from Mountville High School in 1945, and Florida State University in 1961. He served in the US Navy during the Korean War, participating in the Inchon landing and several other events on the Korean coast. After the Korean War he became a pilot in the US Air Force flying planes ranging from B-25’s to C-130’s. While stationed at Ellington Air Force Base, Houston TX he met his wife, Suzanne Slater. They lived in Germany for three years, then Texas. Jim also flew C-130’s in Vietnam for a year. After retiring as a Major from the Air Force they moved to Jim’s home in Mountville and farming growing chickens and cattle. He joined the Mountville Presbyterian Church in 1983 and became an elder in 2001.

Jim is survived by his children, Judith Miller Lesley and Robert Edward Miller; he was the grandfather of Judith’s children, Tyler, Taylor, and Alexandra, and Robert’s children, Kimberly and Abbey.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, June 10th at 2:30 PM at the Mountville Presbyterian Church cemetery, Saturday, June 10th at 2:30 PM, with Rev. William Martin officiating.

The family will greet friends immediately following the service at the graveside.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mountville Presbyterian Church Cemetery Fund, 9207 Highway 72, Mountville, SC 29370.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton is assisting the family with arrangements.