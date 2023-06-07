Friday music, Saturday markets on tap this weekend across county

Laurens County, South Carolina – Music and produce will take center stage this weekend as Main Street Laurens hosts Soulified 7 as its Finally Friday band, and then the summer season officially opens on Saturday morning with the Main Street Market from 8 to noon.

Soulified 7 is expected to encourage plenty of dancing on The Plaza.

“We have had them before and they usually draw a really large crowd and they are good about getting people up dancing,” said Main Street Director Jonathan Irick.

The Laurens County Cruisers and food trucks will be there Friday as well.

Several of the downtown area businesses will be open with specials during the early evening.

The recent warm weather has been good for ripening up summer produce, and Irick said several vendors are expected downtown on Saturday morning, including a one new to the market but not new to Laurens.

“We’ll have ‘Melford’s Classics, Since 1940,’ with a variety of foods that he’s selling from his grandfather’s recipes from his food wagon from the 1940s,” Irick said, “possibly even his corned beef and cabbage and pimento cheese.”

Tents will be set up for each of the vendors, whether crafters and artisans or produce.

In Gray Court, Arbitrary Art will be open with its Drive-Through Market on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In Clinton, a new business, Pitts Music Studio on East Main, will hold a ribbon cutting at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Then the weekend carries over to Monday evening when the City of Clinton holds its monthly Food Truck Monday, with plenty of trucks offering a wide variety of options.

This story originally ran Page 3 of the Wednesday, June 7 issue of The Laurens County Advertiser.