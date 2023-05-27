Waterloo man killed in single-car crash

A single-vehicle crash near Joanna claimed the life of a Waterloo man early Wednesday morning.

According to the Laurens County Coroner’s Office, William Dalton Gullion, 20, of Waterloo was killed when the vehicle he was driving overturned on S.C. Highway 66 two miles west of Joanna around 1:50 a.m.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said Guillion was driving a 2011 Ford Fusion west on Highway 66 when he ran off the right side of the road, struck an embankment and overturned.

The SCHP is investigating the wreck.